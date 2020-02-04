'Black Widow': all about the movie

Share it:

One of the favorite characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans It is, without a doubt, that of Natasha Romanoff, or what is the same, Black Widow. But who is she? Why is he so dear? What role do you play in the movies? According to the film version of 'The Avengers', he is a founding member of the superhero group. This double Russian secret agent was introduced to us in the film of 'Iron Man 2', operating under the orders of S.H.I.E.L.D. and, during his participation in several of Marvel's films, we have known very little about his past (the only time, during 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' when Scarlet Witch played with her mind).

Thanks to the 'Captain Marvel' movie, a new path of films with more female presence was opened, and who better than Black Widow to continue that trend.

What is the release date of 'Black Widow'? And his synopsis? Will it be a prequel? And the cast? Will Scarlett Johansson be? What will be your hair color? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'Black Widow' Release Date

The release date for the 'Black Widow' movie is already officially set and, as we predicted from here several months ago, the release date is May 1, 2020.

The filming of the film, which was speculated that it would begin shooting in February (and responding to the provisional name of 'Blue Bayou'), finally began in June 2019, so a premiere of 'Black Widow' in May 2020 It was the most logical movement of Marvel and they will make the film the first in Phase 4 of Marvel.

'Black Widow' Synopsis

We know that the 'Black Widow' movie It will be a prequel that will tell us the origins of the character, in addition to showing us more Black Widows and the truth about the so-called Red Room. This is the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' black widow action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her baggage when a dangerous conspiracy arises with links to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must face her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger.

For several months it was speculated that the film's rating would be R, that is, for adults, but Kevin Feige, Marvel's boss, said it was an unsubstantiated rumor.

During the movie we will see several flashbacks. One of them was 'revealed' at the Comic-Con with the BUDAPEST sign, so maybe the time has come for us to know what happened in Budapest between Hawkeye and Black Widow. We will also meet many other characters like Taskmaster, Yelena Belova or the Red Guardian.

Another one of the rumors, based on one of the Funkos of the movie, is that we could see time travel, since Natasha Romanoff's doll He has in his hand a vial very similar to the one used in 'Avengers: Endgame' to travel between time lines.

'Black Widow' Cast

The cast of 'Black Widow' is still forming. Scarlett Johansson will play Natasha again. As for the rest, the first signing is that of Florence Pugh, which we saw in 2019 twice: in the movie 'Midsommar', the new Ari Aster (director of 'Hereditary'); and in the new adaptation of 'Little Women', directed by Greta Gerwig, and accompanied by actresses such as Meryl Streep, Emma Watston and Timothée Chalamet. His character will be co-star of the film, and will be something like the 'moral opposite' of Scarlett Johansson's, called Yelena and that, in the comics, was the 'substitute' of Black Widow.

What we don't know is if she was the one who took Emma Watson's job, first on the Marvel list to play the character described as 'a female Bond'.

The movie will also feature David Harbor, who will play the Red Guardian, who is none other than the Russian version of Captain America; and with Rachel Weisz, who will play Melina, another spy who spent her childhood in the so-called Red Room.

'Black Widow' Director

The film will be directed by Cate Shortland, director of films such as 'Sommersault' or 'Berlin Syndrome', this film being his leap to the great commercial cinema. The script is in charge of Jac Schaeffer (screenwriter of 'Captain Marvel') and Ned Benson, author of 'The disappearance of Eleanor Rigby').

'Black Widow' Comic

The plot does not seem to be based on any particular comic of the character, but we leave here the most important and complete:

'Black Widow' Trailer

We already have several advances of 'Black Widow'.

'Black Widow' Posters

'Black Widow' Images

From the shoot we have received several images of Scarlett Johansson putting on Natasha Romanoff's skin once again.

We have also been able to see the logo of the movie, presented at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and the movie poster teaser.