Black Widow, a cinecomic on empowerment: “It’s about women helping each other”

It took 10 years before the Natasha Romanoff of Scarlett Johnasson got his own standalone film dedicated to Black Widow, with the Infinity Saga now behind us and also overcome the obstacle of the lockdown and consequent postponement, the cinecomic of Cate Shortland license plate Marvel Studios is finally in the pipeline.

For the occasion, Empire Magazine got to interview the fantastic Florence Pugh, interpreter of Yelena belova, who talked about the issues at the center of the project and the passing of the torch from Johansson to her. The actress said:

“I think this particular film reflects very well what is happening with the Time’s Up and #MeToo Movement. It would be a mistake not to address that kind of subject, and I’m confident that the film did it with its head held high. Particularly for Cate Shortland, it was really important to make a film about women who help women, who manage to get other women out of complicated situations. Someone asked me if Natasha is a feminist. Of course it is, of course. It’s a bit of an asinine question “.

In the spy thriller of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and those of Avengers: Infinity War, the Black Widow she will have to face the darker parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her previous life in the KGB returns to haunt her. Pursued by a task force that will stop at nothing to capture her, Natasha will find herself face to face with her old life and her old affections belonging to an abandoned world long before she becomes one of the Avengers.

In addition to Johansson, we remember, the film directed by Shortland will also see in the cast Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz e David Harbour, the latter in the role of Red Guardian, while the interpreter (nor the identity) of the villain Taskmaster has not yet been revealed.

Black Widow will be released in Italian cinemas on November 6, 2020.