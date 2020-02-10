Black triumphs on the red carpet of the Oscar Awards

Share it:

With Charline Theron in the lead, the black triumphed on the Oscar red carpet, a catwalk which Natalie Portman, Penelope Cruz, Margaret Qualley or Lucy Boynton paraded with might. With a supporting role, white shines with the prominence of Renée Zellweger and Salma Hayek.

If in 2017 black was the color chosen to report situations of harassment and inequality, this year has triumphed by stylistic decision, it is already known that the main entrance to the Dolby theater becomes the most important fashion event of the year.

In the 92 edition of the Oscars, Charlize Theron, nominated for The Scandal (Bombshell) attended the gala with a spectacular black asymmetrical design, with great opening and tail, a creation of Dior haute couture that competed directly with the Chanel he wore Penelope Cruz.

The actress, from Pain and Glory, who presented the award for best non-English speaking film, appeared very pretty, wearing a Chanel couture dress, a model with a pearl belt at the waist and a large white camellia at the neckline .

Natalie Portman joined the black with a fabulous black and gold dress that was completed with a vindicated cape in which the names of eight directors deserving of a nomination they did not achieve were embroidered. Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwing are some of them.

In black also Margaret Qualley, actress of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opted for a black dress with very thin straps and a tight silhouette of Chanel, a model that was adorned in the part with feathers.

Rooney Mara also joined the rigorous black with a lace model and skirt with small ruffles of air lingerie, while Geena David preferred a bright model with pronounced neckline and Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek's partner, opted for a romantic design of short sleeve.

The white, secondary protagonist

With a supporting role, white has shone with the prominence of Renée Zellweger, Oscar-winning Judy, who wore a tight sequined dress with asymmetrical neckline and a single sleeve.

In the same line dressed the Mexican Salma Hayek, who opted for a creation of a single sleeve as a loop, an elegant design that complete with bracelet and jewel headdress.

The singer of the moment Billie Eilish, with her hair colored in fluorine green, trusted Chanel and wore a white oversized jacket suit, adorned with brooches of stones and crystals with the logo of the French firm, a creation that completed with mittens and a black XXL manicure.

The singer Billie Eilish. Photo: AP



Antonio Banderas, with an impeccable tuxedo with jewel brooch on the lapel, arrived at the Dolby Theater with his current partner, Nicole Kimpel with a white tuxedo dress from Pronovias and jewelry from Rabat and his daughter Stella del Carmen, with a two-color model in black and red by Gucci.

The model Lily Aldridge also in white with a v-neckline topped with a red flower by Ralph Lauren, like the actress Camila Morrone, current couple of Leonardo DiCaprio, who opted for a delicate design with a strapless neckline.