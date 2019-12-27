'Black Panther' suffers criticism from Terry Gilliam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He is famous for directing films like 'Twelve monkeys' or 'Fear and disgust in Las Vegas'but the name of Terry Gilliam It is about to sound a lot more people thanks to its latest comments. The director has just joined people like Scorsese and has not hesitated in criticize Marvel moviesespecially 'Black Panther', tape that does not seem to have managed to conquer him at all.

Gilliam spoke recently with Indiewire about the problems he had in his last production, 'The man who killed Don Quixote', firmly believing that Marvel movies are largely guilty of the problems of today's film market.

"I hate 'Black Panther'. It drives me crazy. It gives black children the idea that this is something to believe in. Shit, it's total bullshit. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa. Just they got a stylist to provide them with some African pattern, fabrics and stuff. But I hate that movie, partly because the media talked about the importance of shit. "

And that's how clear Don has shown Gilliam, who seems to be quite upset with the movie. "It makes my blood boil"Gilliam added when asked if he thought 'Black Panther' had been praised more for his political content than for his artistic achievements.

Getty Images

"I am very frustrated with the world we live in. I do things to encourage people to think or laugh. And I always get in trouble."

Well, he is right and only knows how to get into trouble, because it seems that the public and critics do not think like him.'Black Panther' managed to sweep at the box office, took three Oscars home and his sequel is already prepared. Gilliam, we are sorry, but it seems that your fight has little future.