Black Panther, Letitia Wright be the heir of Chadwick Boseman? It’s still early for Disney

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed some background on the situation at Disney after the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman, whose condition was not known even to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Only a small group of people were aware of the disease, and according to the Feige website they only learned of colon cancer on August 28, about an hour after the actor passed away. Apparently, up until a week earlier, Boseman was convinced he could beat cancer and start filming Black Panther 2 regularly in September 2021.

The study at this point will have to start from scratch, both as regards a possible confirmation of the sequel and for the appearances of the character in the other projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still according to the Hollywood Reporter, however, right now Disney’s priority is to pay homage to Boseman properly rather than focusing on Black Panther 2.

But sooner or later Feige will have to decide how to proceed, and the site has identified two main options. The first is a recasting, which however could trigger a strong protest among the fans and lead to an inevitable confrontation with Boseman, while the second is to make Shuri (Letitia Wright) the new Black Panther, as has already happened in the comics.

Meanwhile, Marvel has released an exciting tribute video for the Black Panther hero.