Black Panther: Here’s one of the first Marvel hero designs unveiled by Jack Kirby’s nephew

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before knowing of the disappearance of Chadwick Boseman, the interpreter of Black Panther in the Marvel films, the nephew of Jack Kirby he had wanted to honor the memory of his grandfather by sharing one of the first illustrations focused on the famous superhero.

The famous comic book author would have turned 103 and for this his nephew Jeremy Kirby decided to share a sketch focused on Black Panther, one of many characters designed by Jack Kirby, along with this message: “The best creations are born with a short spark of inspiration. Here is the original sketch of the character who would become Black Panther. In 1960 my grandfather believed that the world needed a black superhero. Jack Kirby would have been 103 today, August 28, 2020“The news of the death of Chadwick Boseman took all fans of Marvel works by surprise, who began to respond to the tweet with their messages dedicated to the interpreter of Black Panther.

As you can see, this version of the character is very different from the look of the superhero who made his first appearance in issue 52 of the comic series dedicated to Fantastic Four: in addition to the black and yellow striped shirt there is also a C on the chest of Black Panther, a clue that Jack Kirbt had thought of a different name for the character.

If you are looking for information on upcoming Marvel releases, we inform you that the company has announced a new series dedicated to Black Widow.