Black Panther becomes reality: rapper Akon wants to build his Wakanda in Senegal

“Wakanda forever!” could soon turn into “Akon City forever!”, as the American rapper has decided to build a city inspired by the reign of Black Panther. If you think this is a joke, know that an investment of 6 billion dollars is already planned and a video of the project is already available.

The idea was announced a couple of years ago, but now it seems to be ready to materialize, just in conjunction with the death of Chadwick Boseman, the famous actor commemorated by Marvel. The singer had claimed that he was inspired by Wakanda for his crazy idea, a futuristic city in the heart of Senegal.

With the video you find above, Akon revealed that construction will begin in 2021, saying he is confident in the success of the operation. His intent is to create an environment that can offer jobs to Senegalese and can accommodate African-Americans victims of discrimination. Specifically, the city will rise in Mbodienne, not far from the capital Dakar and the artist-entrepreneur himself visited the site, receiving the praise of local institutions for his choice to invest in Senegal in such a difficult time.

It will take at least 3 years for the realization, but once finished Akon City will be able to boast characteristic buildings inspired by typical African sculptures, metal and glass structures, a central hotel with rooms decorated in honor of the 54 nations of the continent, music studios and an area dedicated to film studios, named Senewood.

There will also be indispensable buildings such as a hospital and a police station. The new Wakanda it will even have its own coin, the Akoin. After the statue in honor of Chadwick Boseman, it seems that the definitive tribute for the Marvel production has arrived (and for Akon, since everything seems to bear his name …). What do you think? Will the incredible project be able to give the desired results?