Black Myth Wukong: the exit is far away! It is inspired by God of War!

The great success of the Black Myth Wu Kong announcement trailer prompted the Game Science team to open up to the community by sharing a whole series of unpublished information on the gameplay and content of their action for PC and console. So let’s try to summarize in video all the news pitted by the Chinese authors.

In the light of the beyond 10 million views reached and surpassed on YouTube by the WuKong presentation film, the Game Science Studios collective is perfectly aware of the need not to spasmodically feed the expectations of action adventure fans. Also for this reason, in every communicative space carved out in these days, the guys of the Asian software house have clearly specified that the project is still in an intermediate development phase.

While confirming that they were inspired by God of War, the authors of Black Myth have in fact clarified that the playful, content and purely graphic ecosystem of the project has not yet reached its final stage, hence the technical inconsistencies and smudges found in the announcement video and subsequent clips.

The goal of Game Science is therefore to reach the standards of the so-called Triple A games, but the dream of a blockbuster action adventure inevitably clashes with the scarce resources available to the team which, moreover, reiterates that it is still looking for a publisher. that guarantees its global commercialization.

The release of Black Myth Wu Kong on PC and consoles (presumably PS5 and Xbox Series X), therefore, it will keep waiting a long time. And you, what do you think of this project? Let us know with a comment, but not before admiring our new in-depth video that stands out at the beginning of the article. If you haven’t read it yet, we finally recommend that you retrieve this special on Black Myth Wu Kong and the legend of Son Goku.