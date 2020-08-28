Black Myth Wu Kong winks at Dynasty Warriors in the new gameplay

Share it:

A few days after the announcement of the crazy action Black Myth Wu Kong, the developers of Game Science release a new gameplay video that portrays the hero of the adventure fighting against an endless host of enemies.

While offering only 27 seconds of game scenes, the latest teaser packaged by the Asian software house reveals a new feature of the project, namely the large-scale battles that will involve our alter-ego in the course of this adventure inspired by the novel of the Chinese tradition Journey to the West.

Fans of the series Dynasty Warriors they will certainly find analogies between the combat system of these particular Wu Kong scenes and the playful experience lived in the epic action musou of Koei Tecmo and the Omega Force team, from the use of long weapons such as rods or spears to the use of attacks to area to mow as many opponents as possible. The great ductility ofUnreal Engine 4moreover, it helps to recreate battles with a disproportionate number of enemies on the screen, despite the scarce (if not absent) diversification in polygonal models and in the animation pattern.

To find out more about this project, we invite you to admire our video with all the details on Black Myth Wu Kong, whose arrival on the market should take place in 2021 on PC and on unspecified consoles.