Black Myth Wu Kong, trailer: the Action RPG in Unreal Engine 4 linked to Chinese mythology!

With a constantly growing videogame universe, a growing number of rather intriguing productions come from the People's Republic of China. While Genshin Impact is coming in September, another Chinese title is grabbing the attention of international audiences.

We are talking about Black Myth: Wu Kong, intriguing Action RPG presented by the independent study Game Science. Made with the versatile Unreal Engine 4, the game recently showed up with a first gameplay trailer somewhat intriguing. Viewable directly at the opening of this news, the film presents us with a dark universe with a fantasy atmosphere and oriental architecture.

Black Myth: Wu Kong is inspired by a novel of the Chinese tradition: Journey to the West (The Journey to the West). The latter tells the journey of a Buddhist monk, on a journey towards purification that will lead him to fight monsters and demonic creatures. The gameplay presented by Game Science reveals a marked Action soul, which is flanked by colossal Boss Fight. What do you think of this new one independent Chinese production?

At the moment, the developers haven't specified all publishing platforms, but a willingness to support both has been confirmed PC be console. There is also no indication of a launch window for Black Myth: Wu Kong.