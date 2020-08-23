Black Myth Wu Kong, the team reacts to the success of the trailer: nothing new soon

Share it:

In just 24 hours, the Black Myth: Wu Kong gameplay trailer has been an extraordinary success, attracting the interest of the international gaming community.

On the portal alone BiliBili, Chinese video sharing portal, the footage has collected over 10 million views, to which are added the enthusiastic reactions of the Western public. After seeing their project transform into a global phenomenon, the Black Myth: Wu Kong development team decided to share some more information. Feng Ji, founder of Game Science Studio, has therefore published a message on the Chinese portal Weibo, from which interesting details can be learned.

The executive has thanked the audience for the welcome reserved for Action GDR, which clearly made the developers happy. The gameplay published, revealed Feng Ji, was primarily aimed at presenting Black Myth: Wu Kong to insiders, as part of a staff expansion campaign in progress at the software house. For this reason, the trailer, defined as “honest“includes some imperfections, of which the founder of Game Science Studio wanted to apologize. In particular, the latter cited drops in the frame rate in the combat scenes in the celestial realm, the lack of physics in the dynamics related to water and a not perfect coincidence between music and on-screen actions. The team, he concluded, is now determined to “go back to hiding“ to continue the work on production: we will therefore hardly see any news in the short term.

