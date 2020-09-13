Black Myth Wu Kong: new details on enemies, longevity and gameplay

The great curiosity instilled in action adventure fans at the announcement of Black Myth Wu Kong pushes the Game Science developers to open their doors to the IGN China editorial staff to offer them many unpublished details on their ambitious project.

At the meeting with the reporters of the Chinese editorial team of IGN.com, the Game Science team confirmed the link between Black Myth Wu Kong and the legend of Son Goku and specified that the title, despite all the budget and personal limitations, will try to offer a playful, narrative and graphic experience like triple action A more noble.

To achieve this, the Asian developers will focus on a cinematic combat system that will draw inspiration from the series of God of War e Dynasty Warriors. As for the contents, the representatives of Game Science are unbalanced and say they want to package an adventure capable of offering a longevity of over 15 hours, above the average of medium / high budget actions.

As you progress through the adventure, and delve into the settings from cupe atmospheres promised by its authors, WuKong’s adventure will also lead us to fight against 100 different types of enemies, between minor opponents and main bosses: each opponent, according to Game Science, will push fans to constantly change their approach and, consequently, the elements of equipment to be used in battle.

As reiterated in recent days by the same Chinese authors, however, the release of Black Myth Wu Kong is far away: the development of the title will still require many months of commitment by the 30 members who make up this software house among designers, authors and programmers with the passion for third-person action adventures.