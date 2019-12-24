Black Mesa is now available on Steam as an Early Access game

Share it:

At the time we told you that the development of Black Mesa: Xen was taking even longer than that of Duke Nukem Forever. But, once and for all, we can say that the ambitious remake fan of the first Half-life It is now available. In a completely official way, on Steam and as an Early Access Game.

In any case, Early Access does not prevent us from talking about the final version of the remake. In fact, as the developers themselves comment on the description of the game on Steam, the title includes Xen levels. Of course, they say they will launch the game in that way to detect errors and polish the experience. The game is expected to stop being in Early Access early this year 2020.

Following the description, we can expect a campaasapland that will last for about 10-15 hours of play. All this considering that we are talking about single player games. It is also possible to enjoy multiplayer, with team games with 8 Half-Life maps completely reimagined through the Source Engine.

On the other hand, the price of the game is 19.99 euros. And its developers have already confirmed that this will not change when the title leaves the Early Access phase. However, we can say that right now it is lowered, on the occasion of the launch. That way, it is possible to get hold of it for only 14.39 euros.

The discount will be available until next January 2, 2020. Like all those that have to do with the winter discounts of the platform. Remember that we publish an article with a small selection of the best deals that are taking place on Steam. And also in the Epic Games Store.

