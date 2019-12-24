Entertainment

Black Mesa is now available on Steam as an Early Access game

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the time we told you that the development of Black Mesa: Xen was taking even longer than that of Duke Nukem Forever. But, once and for all, we can say that the ambitious remake fan of the first Half-life It is now available. In a completely official way, on Steam and as an Early Access Game.

In any case, Early Access does not prevent us from talking about the final version of the remake. In fact, as the developers themselves comment on the description of the game on Steam, the title includes Xen levels. Of course, they say they will launch the game in that way to detect errors and polish the experience. The game is expected to stop being in Early Access early this year 2020.

Following the description, we can expect a campaasapland that will last for about 10-15 hours of play. All this considering that we are talking about single player games. It is also possible to enjoy multiplayer, with team games with 8 Half-Life maps completely reimagined through the Source Engine.

READ:  The 21 best science fiction and fantasy films of the decade (2010-2019)

On the other hand, the price of the game is 19.99 euros. And its developers have already confirmed that this will not change when the title leaves the Early Access phase. However, we can say that right now it is lowered, on the occasion of the launch. That way, it is possible to get hold of it for only 14.39 euros.

The discount will be available until next January 2, 2020. Like all those that have to do with the winter discounts of the platform. Remember that we publish an article with a small selection of the best deals that are taking place on Steam. And also in the Epic Games Store.

Sources: PCGamesN / Steam

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.