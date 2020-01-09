 Black Mask revealed and more in the new Bird of Prey trailer

Share it:

The new trailer of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" It is finally launched officially after a somewhat curious release because from South America it has arrived on the Internet early, now that it has been quickly corrected but that has not prevented many fans from enjoying it early. The trailer is a reflection of everything that we have been telling these weeks of promotion, with a Harley that cuts ties with Joker, and is "emancipated", with all the problems that implies.

This breakthrough is full of new scenes not seen before in the movie, and wastes quite special effects, such as the ACE Chemicals scene or the scene with the hyenas. It is worth highlighting especially that look at the end of Roman Sionis (Ewan Mcgregor) with his mask, thus being faithful to the appearance of Black Mask in the comics, the Canarian Scream in action, or that Harley calls his hyena Bruce for the "handsome" Bruce Wayne

Birds of Prey, under a tone and approach not seen in any other DC movie so far, will show an unlikely alliance between Harley, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoyasus to join forces against one of Gotham's most vicious crime lords, Black Mask / Black Mask.