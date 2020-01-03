 Black Mask, Harley Quinn and the rest of Birds of Prey in new promotional images of Birds of Prey

Share it:

You can tell the premiere of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)". Yesterday we had TV Spot with quite a few new scenes, together with statements by actress Margot Robbie advancing the movie, among other things to confirm that Jared Leto's Joker stays out of the movie, and now we receive a series of promotional images.

This is a series of promotional arts and merchandising images of the film that allows us to see the group of Birds, plus the villain Black Mask played by the actor Ewan McGregor, once again without more mask. Some images in themselves little revealing but that augur the beginning of a promotional campaign that warms up engines.








































