 Black Lightning 3 × 16: The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation Promo

The episode aired last night of "Black Lightning" allowed to know more about the history of Tyson Sykes / Gravedigger, The first known metahuman on Earth-Prime and that serves as a secret weapon for the United States government. An episode that greatly affects our protagonist Jefferson, and which channels him towards the end of the season, which will air on Monday, March 9.

A great battle is coming for this final chapter, with a Gravedigger that seems unstoppable because there is no limit to his metahuman powers thanks to the serum, so Black Lightning, as the last line of defense for Freeland, may not have more I have to do away with him.

END OF SEASON – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces Gravedigger (Wayne Brady).

Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland