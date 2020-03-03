General News

 Black Lightning 3 × 16: The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation Promo

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Black Lightning 3x16: The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation

The episode aired last night of "Black Lightning" allowed to know more about the history of Tyson Sykes / Gravedigger, The first known metahuman on Earth-Prime and that serves as a secret weapon for the United States government. An episode that greatly affects our protagonist Jefferson, and which channels him towards the end of the season, which will air on Monday, March 9.

A great battle is coming for this final chapter, with a Gravedigger that seems unstoppable because there is no limit to his metahuman powers thanks to the serum, so Black Lightning, as the last line of defense for Freeland, may not have more I have to do away with him.

END OF SEASON – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces Gravedigger (Wayne Brady).

Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.