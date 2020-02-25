 Black Lightning 3 × 15: The Book of War: Chapter Two Promo

Share it:

The Serie "Black Lightning" He raises his last two episodes of the end of the season after the chapter last night. That episode “Chapter One: Homecoming” He brought some revelations, such as the contents of the briefcase that we see at the end of the first season. It also marked the scenarios from which the story will continue for next Monday's chapter, after discovering Jefferson Pierce that the United States Army was responsible for the creation of Tyson Sykes / Gravedigger and, in a way, for the entire conflict with the ASA and Markovia.

The promo of the episode seems to move forward that the government plans to end Gravedigger once and for all by cutting off the good, bombing Freeland in case Black Lightning and his family do not succeed in their fight against him. A battle that seems to take Black Lightning to its limits because Gravedigger is even more powerful than the last time the hero faced him.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that the Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) and the Markovians come to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war.

Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles and it will air on March 2.