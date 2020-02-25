General News

 Black Lightning 3 × 15: The Book of War: Chapter Two Promo

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Black Lightning 3x15: The Book of War: Chapter Two

The Serie "Black Lightning" He raises his last two episodes of the end of the season after the chapter last night. That episode “Chapter One: Homecoming” He brought some revelations, such as the contents of the briefcase that we see at the end of the first season. It also marked the scenarios from which the story will continue for next Monday's chapter, after discovering Jefferson Pierce that the United States Army was responsible for the creation of Tyson Sykes / Gravedigger and, in a way, for the entire conflict with the ASA and Markovia.

The promo of the episode seems to move forward that the government plans to end Gravedigger once and for all by cutting off the good, bombing Freeland in case Black Lightning and his family do not succeed in their fight against him. A battle that seems to take Black Lightning to its limits because Gravedigger is even more powerful than the last time the hero faced him.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that the Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) and the Markovians come to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war.

Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles and it will air on March 2.

READ:   First footage and synopsis of Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki in the Super Bowl
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.