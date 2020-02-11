 Black Lightning 3 × 14: The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming Promo

Share it:

Last night we had episode of "Black Lightning" with Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family taking a big step in their attempt to save Lynn (Christine Adams). However, as we know, the great battle has only just begun. The CW chain has launched a promo for the next episode of the series, titled “The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming” and that will not come until February 24 (i.e., there is a break next week as we already knew). This fourteenth episode will begin the last "book" of the season.

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are reviewed and new alliances are forged.

Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown and John Mitchell Todd.