 Black Lightning 3 × 14: The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming Promo

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Black Lightning 3x14: The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming

Last night we had episode of "Black Lightning" with Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family taking a big step in their attempt to save Lynn (Christine Adams). However, as we know, the great battle has only just begun. The CW chain has launched a promo for the next episode of the series, titled “The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming” and that will not come until February 24 (i.e., there is a break next week as we already knew). This fourteenth episode will begin the last "book" of the season.

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are reviewed and new alliances are forged.

Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown and John Mitchell Todd.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

