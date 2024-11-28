Black Friday Streaming Deals: Save Big on Your Favorite Platforms

As the holiday season approaches, streaming services are rolling out enticing Black Friday deals, offering significant savings for entertainment enthusiasts. Here’s a comprehensive look at the best streaming deals available now, helping you catch up on trending shows and movies without breaking the bank.

Peacock’s Unbeatable Offer

Peacock is leading the charge with an incredible deal. New and eligible returning subscribers can get the Peacock Premium plan for just $1.99 per month for six months or, even better, an entire year for only $20 – less than $2 per month for a whole year. This offer provides access to:

Four and a half seasons of Yellowstone

Every season of The Office

New Hallmark holiday movies

Recent theatrical releases like Twisters

Live TV and sports on NBC, including Saturday Night Live and football games

Hulu and Disney+ Bundle

Hulu is offering a jaw-dropping 90% discount on its ad-supported plan. You can enjoy a wide range of content for just $0.99 per month or $12 for the entire year. Even more exciting is the Hulu and Disney+ bundle:

Get both Hulu and Disney+ for only $2.99 per month for an entire year

Access to all FX shows, Hulu Originals, and the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe

This deal is available to new subscribers until December 2.

Max’s Tempting Discount

Max (formerly HBO Max) offers new and eligible returning subscribers its ad-supported plan for just $3 monthly for six months. This deal provides access to popular shows like:

Dune: Prophecy

House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones

The Last of Us

Subscribers also get free access to the B/R Sports add-on, which includes live NBA games on TNT and other sports events.

Paramount+ Deal

Paramount+ is offering two months of its Essential plan or the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for just $2.99 per month. This deal, available until December 3, includes:

New Star Trek shows

Every season of Survivor

Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923

NFL games on CBS

Fubo for Sports Fans

For sports enthusiasts, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month. This service provides access to:

NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC, and NFL Network

College sports networks like ACCN, SECN, and Big Ten Network

Over 100 live channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage

Why These Deals Matter

With the rising costs of streaming services and crackdowns on password sharing, these Black Friday deals offer a perfect opportunity to try new services or resubscribe to old favorites at significantly reduced prices. It’s a chance to enjoy a wide range of content across multiple platforms without the usual financial burden.

Remember, most of these deals are available for a limited time, typically ending around December 2-4. So, if you want to enhance your streaming options for the holiday season and beyond, now is the time to act and take advantage of these substantial savings.