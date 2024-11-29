Black Friday Bonanza: Nintendo Switch Deals You Can’t-Miss

As Black Friday 2024 rolls in, gamers are in for a treat with some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen. From discounted consoles to must-have games, there’s something for every Switch enthusiast. Let’s dive into the top offers that will level up your gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Console Deals That Pack a Punch

The show’s star is undoubtedly the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle from Amazon. Priced at £289.95, this deal includes the console, a free copy of Super Mario Bros.

Wonder, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. With a £20 discount on the console, this bundle offers exceptional value for those looking to upgrade or join the Switch family.

For those who prefer the original model, Very offers a compelling package. The Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a 12-month Switch Online membership, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £269. This deal represents over £100 in savings compared to buying each item separately.

Budget-conscious gamers should consider the Nintendo Switch Lite deals:

The Animal Crossing-themed edition (available in coral or turquoise) is priced at £189.99 on Amazon, including the game and a 12-month online membership.

The yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is available for £173 on Amazon, a £20 reduction from its regular price.

Game Deals to Expand Your Library

Black Friday brings significant discounts on popular Switch titles:

EA Sports FC 25: Now £27.99 (was £54.99) on Amazon

Bayonetta 3: Reduced to £14.99 (was £21) at Argos

Super Mario Odyssey: Available for £37.99 (was £49.99) at Very

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: On sale for £41.99 (was £59.99) at Nintendo’s online store

Accessories to Enhance Your Gaming

Complete your Switch setup with these discounted accessories:

Orzly Carry Case: Various colors available with up to 24% off on Amazon

Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip: Now £29.95 (was £34.98)

Orzly Steering Wheel attachments: A two-pack for just under £19, perfect for racing games

Online Membership Deal

Don’t miss out on the Nintendo Switch Online membership offer. Purchase a 12-month membership, and Nintendo will give you an additional 12 months for free, doubling your subscription for £17.99.

Why These Deals Matter

With rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 potentially launching in mid-2025, these Black Friday deals present an excellent opportunity to invest in the current generation at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the Switch ecosystem, now is the time to act.

Remember, these deals are time-sensitive, and stock may be limited. As you browse the sales, remember that the Nintendo Switch’s versatility—functioning as both a home console and a portable device—makes it a unique value proposition in the gaming world.

Black Friday 2024 is shaping to be a goldmine for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts. From substantial savings on consoles to steep discounts on games and accessories, there’s never been a better time to expand your Switch collection or jump into Nintendo’s vibrant gaming universe.