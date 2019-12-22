Black Friday 2019: Which products have more discount on Amazon?

Share it:

Today, Friday, November 29, Black Friday 2019 is celebrated, one of the most anticipated days of the whole year as stores launch great discounts. A perfect day to advance Christmas shopping or, why not, treat us. Next we tell you which are the products with more Amazon discount.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) – 63% discount

If you are looking for a smart speaker, you will like to know that you can find the Echo Dot (3rd generation) on Amazon for only 22 euros when its usual price is 59.99 euros. You will take advantage of it in your day to day because you can ask Alexa Play music, tell the news, set alarms … Even control smart home devices!

Xiaomi Mi 9 – 22% discount

If you are looking for a high-end Smartphone at an affordable price, this is your chance. On the occasion of Black Friday 2019, Amazon has the Xiaomi Mi 9 for sale for only 349 euros, with a 22% discount. A smartphone with triple rear camera 48 megapixels and ultra wide angle lens.

Bose SoundSport Headphones – 52% off

Perfect headphones for sports, which you can now find on Amazon for 47.99 euros, when its original price was 99 euros. They are resistant to sweat and rain, and offer a very clear and deep sound. They adapt wonderfully to the shape of the ear, and incorporate remote control and microphone.

iRobot Roomba 671 – 48% discount

Do you want to have your house always clean with minimal effort? The iRobot Roomba 671 is on sale on Amazon for only 179 euros, with a 48% discount. A robot vacuum cleaner that offers 360º cleaning in three phases, capturing everything. In addition, it has several dirt detec sensors, which detect the areas where more dirt accumulates.

As you can see, there are products with a lot of discount on Amazon. It is worth taking advantage of the occasion!