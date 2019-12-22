Black Friday 2019: What is the origin of Black Friday?

Share it:

Today, Friday, November 29, the Black Friday 2019, one of the most anticipated days of the whole year. A very special day in which all stores launch great discounts and promotions. But what is the origin Black Friday? We tell you everything here.

The origin of Black Friday



The truth is that there are currently different theories to explain the origin of Black Friday. One of them pointed out that the day after Thanksgiving, black slave traders reduced their prices for winter. However, this theory was completely ruled out.

Another hypothesis that is handled is that the origin of Black Friday dates back to September 24, 1869. It was then that two Wall Street Financial They tried to take over the entire gold market to get rich. However, the plan did not go well since the price of gold fell within minutes. Many investors lost great fortunes, and that day was baptized as Black Friday.

However, the name of Black Friday was not used until the 50s of the 20th century to refer to the day after Thanksgiving. The American city of Philadelphia suffered a collapse before the great avalanche of people who arrived to do their Christmas shopping and watch a football match between the navy and the army.

The authorities were forced to control the crowd that crowded the streets of the city. That's how they baptized this day with the name of Black Friday.

The term became popular from the year 1966 referring to discounts the day after Thanksgiving. Since then, the term has become famous worldwide. He Black Friday 2019 It is expected to be a success.