Black Friday 2019: Today's best offers and discounts

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today November 29, 2019 is celebrated on Black Friday 2019. A day of discounts and offers that many of us have been waiting for throughout the year. So below we have collected the main promotions that you can find in online stores, with discounts of up to 42%.

Samsung 4K UHD TV (549 euros to 399 euros)

If you are looking for a state-of-the-art TV, at Amazon you can find this 43 ″ Samsung 4K UHD TV with a 27% discount. It has technology Dynamic Crystal Color, which offers a hyperrealistic variation that allows us to see even the smallest detail.

iRobot Roomba e5154 (from 499 to 289 euros)

If you want to keep your house perfectly clean with minimal effort, now you can buy the iRobot Roomba e5154 on sale with a 42% discount at Amazon. It offers a premium cleaning in three phases and has a suction power five times higher. It sucks wonderful embedded dirt, as well as pet hair.

Camper women's ankle boots (160 euros to 96 euros)

If you want to buy some ankle boots for this season, now you can find on the occasion of Black Friday these Camper women's ankle boots with a 40% discount. Made of soft leather, they are flat and black.

Lenovo Ideapad S145-15IWL (499 euros to 399 euros)



If you need a laptop, now you can take advantage of the Black Friday 2019 to buy it at a discount. In Media Markt this Lenovo laptop with 15.6 ″ screen and HD resolution is available. With the Windows 10 operating system, it has 8 GB of RAM.

Fridge BOSCH Combi KGN39XL3P (From 849 euros to 499 euros)

If you are looking for a quality refrigerator at a good price, in Worten You can find this Bosch refrigerator with a 41% discount. With bottle holder, it also has VitaFresh technology to keep food fresh for longer.