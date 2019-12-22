Black Friday 2019: How to find bargains on Amazon?

Share it:

Today, Friday, November 29, Black Friday 2019 is celebrated, one of the most anticipated days for everyone as stores launch great discounts and promotions. Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is the undisputed leader of the day. So, How find bargains on Amazon? We tell you everything.

Finding bargains on Amazon on Black Friday: the keys

When you access the Amazon store, you will find the "Flash" category. These are Amazon offers that are only available for a specific period of time: Redmi Note 8T phone at 15% discount for 1 hour, Joker Dentist game at 40% discount for 4 hours, White Light Garlands at 37% for 10 hours…

You can filter the offers that interest you or see all. If you want find bargains on Amazon, it is recommended that you visit the "Flash" category every two or three hours because there are always new offers.

Amazon has decided to give everything on the occasion of Black Friday in relation to its dispositives. If you want to get a virtual assistant, you should know that Echo Show 5 is for sale with a 44% discount and Echo Show 5 with security camera has a 58% discount. There is nothing!

Of course, we recommend you visit the Amazon "Black Friday" category, where you will find new offers every day. You can see the ones that interest you most according to the type of product: computers and software, toys, mobiles and accessories, Amazon devices… It is a good opportunity to buy toys and advance Christmas shopping for the little ones in the house!

The best advice for find bargains on Amazon is that you are very attentive. Visit the store every little time and see what offers the store launches. As soon as you see something that interests you, don't take too long because there are some things that fly.