Black Desert Online will release cross game on PS4 and Xbox One

It has rained a lot until it reaches this point. But they usually say that better late than never. And in this case, all the players of Black Desert Online that have the game on PS4 or Xbox One.

The fact is that Pearl Abyss has announced that as of March 4 the players of these platforms will be able to play together through the online and thanks to the implementation of the cross game. Below you can see the trailer they have published to celebrate the announcement.

As for the game, remember that Black Desert is an MMORPG of action in the open world with cutting-edge graphics and an innovative combat system based on skills that redefines the genre. In addition, the title has a much more complete character creation system – and especially complex – than most market titles.

Something that, on the other hand, allows users to become their true "me" with unique avatars. As if that were not enough, this MMO is known for its intuitive controls, one of the most careful world desasaplands that exist and an extensive history, which has already seen the light in more than 150 countries, has been translated into 12 languages, and the which has more than 20 million registered users. Many of them on consoles.

If you are interested in the game and do not have consoles or a good PC, you can always opt for the version for mobile devices, which premiered internationally at the end of last year 2019.

Without a doubt, another great option, considering that we are talking about a free to play game that you can download for free, both on iOS devices and Android devices. Remember that the versions for PS4 and Xbox One do have a base cost.