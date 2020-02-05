Black day? Dubbing Dragon Ball Super in Portuguese will lift your spirits

Share it:

The Italian dubbing is among the best in the world, thanks to the extraordinary acting skills of our local artists who are able to emphasize at best, in the vast majority of cases, foreign works. However, there are some voiceovers, such as the Portuguese version of Dragon Ball Super, which are nothing short of hilarious.

Just a few days ago, we took the opportunity to show you a viral clip of Dragon Ball Z with Portuguese voices. This time, the protagonist comes from a more recent scene, directly from the anime of Dragon Ball Super, especially the Vegeta's anger following Beerus' slap against poor Bulma.

The video in question, however, you can retrieve it at the bottom of the news, giving yourself a minute to have a loud laugh and improve your day with a funny clip. Unfortunately, the art of dubbing is a complex profession, and not many nations boast of an actor quality worthy of the original Japanese counterpart. Indeed, Portuguese dubbing is not new to such reactions, as Ginew's voice in Dragon Ball Z demonstrates.

And you, instead, what do you think of this hilarious video? Do you know other scenes, in non-original language, so funny? Do not fail to let us know with a comment, as usual, in the space reserved at the bottom of the page. And speaking of Dragon Ball you can not miss our latest in-depth special on the best techniques of battle shonen, where we recover some of the most iconic moves of the "action" genre.