Black Clover's past lives on in an impressive battle

The past of Clover's reign revolves around the myth of the first Magic Emperor, the one who is said to defeat a demon who wanted to devastate the kingdom. The remainder of that phenomenal battle still remains on the edge of the realm, marked by a huge horned skull and with an additional empty eye socket on the forehead.

Since the departure of the arch of the elves, however, the past of the world of Black Clover it starts to get deeper and deeper. One of the first elements revealed is the ancient dispute between elves and humans, which Nero witnessed, at the time assistant to Prince Lumiere. This struggle culminated first in a marriage and then in the events narrated in theepisode 118 of Black Clover.

With a video, Crunchyroll focused on one of the most important moments of Black Clover, namely the battle between Lumiere and the gigantic demon that took shape thanks to Licht. After the massacre of the people he loved, Licht gives in to despair becoming the banner of the Devil but he will repent soon after as shown in the scene in which he asks Lumiere to kill him.

How will the arc of elven reincarnation continue? And what effect Secre and the first Emperor of Magic will have on the battle now underway in the kingdom of Clover?