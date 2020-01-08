Black Clover's ending spoiler anticipates the continuation of the anime to the bitter end

Share it:

The nightmare of every fan is to see their anime lengthened with episodes or even entire sagas fillers, prepared exclusively to give the manga a way to produce more material. So far, this nightmare has manifested little in Black Clover which, albeit with some extension too many, has maintained the loyalty to the original work of Yuki Tabata.

This need to create ad hoc fillers for the anime of Black Clover may not be very far given the proximity to the last chapters of the manga. However, fans seem to be able to breathe a sigh of relief for a while longer, as Black Clover's new closing theme has revealed the existence of several characters from the next saga.

Black Clover's ending number 10 is largely concentrated on Secre, the new but old character who will be fundamental in this last phase of the saga. Going forward with the video, however, you notice characters in the shadows that flow, anticipating to the viewers that Black Clover will continue at least until the history of the Kingdom of Heart and the first skirmishes with the Kingdom of Swords.

At that point the behavior of the Black Clover anime will be an unknown factor which could continue in the wake of the manga without inserting fillers but simply by lengthening the episodes or taking original bows.

The character of Secre received a voice recently, while the anime of Black Clover confirmed himself very popular on Crunchyroll.