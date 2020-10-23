Black Clover: will the anime end with the release of episode 154?

Black Clover, currently, it is one of the most popular titles of the new generation of Weekly Shonen Jump, a series that between ups and downs has managed to carve out an important slice of popularity within the Japanese community. The success contributed to the creation of a long-lived anime whose future is still not entirely clear.

As the director announced exactly a year ago Tatsuya Yoshihara, the finale of the first season of Black Clover is awaited with episode 154. Currently, the anime is about to launch the 149th episode which, in fact, will separate the end of the first part within the next 5 weeks.

However, the success of the work prompted him studio Pierrot already once to renew the series for a further 50 episodes and it is not excluded that the company will set up further episodes to ride the crest of popularity. Shueisha, in this regard, has announced that Black Clover will be one of the protagonists of the Jump Festa 2021, and what better occasion than this to confirm the production of a new narrative arc?

According to some leaks traced from the programs of the Japanese television schedules, the anime already seems destined to exceed 154 episodes announced by the director, the first sign that the animated adaptation will continue its long run in the transposition of the manga of Yuki Tabata. In any case, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss all future news on the subject.

And you, instead, what do you expect from Jump Festa 2021? Let us know with a comment below.