Black Clover: what is the real goal of the Devil Banisher?

In the last few chapters of Black Clover we met the Devil Banisher, a mysterious group who want to bring to justice anyone associated with devils. But what is their real purpose?

The new Black Clover story arc is exploring the aftermath of the war against the Elves and the true nature of the Devil Banisher. This mysterious organization is made up of a group of citizens of the Clover Kingdom who harbor hatred for the devil and the magical knights, who destroyed their homes in a previous battle. But behind the Devil Banisher something much darker and darker is revealed.

Episode 145 of Black Clover sees this mysterious organization engaged in preparations for the public execution of Nero and Marie. But when Asta saves the girl, sending the plan up in smoke, that’s it their goal emerges.

The Devil Banisher actually want to get hold of the Devil’s power. Some members of this association don’t hate Devils, but they don’t they want to acquire magical power. Their new nature revealed, the group is renamed Devil Believers. Meanwhile, in Black Clover 266 he is engaged in hard training. For the launch of volume 26 of Black Clover everything is now ready