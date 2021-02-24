Black Clover updates details on the latest episode of the anime

Black Clover has been a success since it was first published, and the series has only grown in size thanks to its anime. Even with its rocky start, the show has become a staple for audiences in Japan and around the world.

As you can imagine, this means that all eyes are on the show as you get closer to your grand finale in march, and it seems that the title of the final episode has been posted on social media.

All about Black Clover episode 170

On Twitter, fans began to get excited when a fan page posted an update on Black Clover. The user _ Dominating He told his followers that the title of the final episode is floating online, and it has a funny name.

The report says that the Episode 170 will have the first name like first opening theme from the anime, so you’ll want to go over the track. This opening was performed by Kankaku Piero, and is titled “Haruka Mirai” in Japanese.

The English translation of the song is “Faraway Future”, so it seems that the ending will be called that. Of course, there would be a slight change in translation, but the report suggests that this final episode will be closely related to the original opening.

This update has raised a lot of questions, with some fans wondering if the ending will use a time jump. After all, the only way to visit the distant future is to travel back in time, but that would give the show an original opening.

That decision would certainly irritate the fandom, which is why netizens are hoping there is a different reason for this title. Most expect Black Clover to return to television when their manga has more content to suit.

In this case, the final title could refer to the show’s eventual comeback as Asta and Yuno prepare for their comeback. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the Black Clover anime on Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!