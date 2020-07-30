Entertainment

Black Clover: unveiled the group that will deal with the new main theme

July 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you probably know, after the quarantine period that involved the whole planet, the situation is now slowly returning to normal, although COVID-19 has in any case brought serious damage to the world market, with every industry that has found itself suffering from it the violent backlash.

After the many fairs canceled and postponed series, in fact, many teams are now resuming the serialization of their works, productions widely expected by the public, including Black Clover. As fans will remember, the show is in fact focusing on a narrative arc that is meeting the favor of the public despite the presence of different filler contents, all while the latest episodes released have managed to make the audience talk a lot.

Well, it seems that the Black Clover epic is now about to see the arrival of a new theme song that will characterize the new episodes of the production, a music track that according to what was announced will be characterized by the presence of a group K- pop. More specifically, the news came through the official Black Clover Twitter account and the opportunity was used to also release a video – available at the bottom of the news – of the TXT group (Tomorrow x Togheter), which is working on new song.

READ:  'Modern Family' Will Turn Into 11th Season

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the creator of Black Clover has recently been talked about for a message he has written to all his fans.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.