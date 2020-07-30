Black Clover: unveiled the group that will deal with the new main theme

Share it:

As you probably know, after the quarantine period that involved the whole planet, the situation is now slowly returning to normal, although COVID-19 has in any case brought serious damage to the world market, with every industry that has found itself suffering from it the violent backlash.

After the many fairs canceled and postponed series, in fact, many teams are now resuming the serialization of their works, productions widely expected by the public, including Black Clover. As fans will remember, the show is in fact focusing on a narrative arc that is meeting the favor of the public despite the presence of different filler contents, all while the latest episodes released have managed to make the audience talk a lot.

Well, it seems that the Black Clover epic is now about to see the arrival of a new theme song that will characterize the new episodes of the production, a music track that according to what was announced will be characterized by the presence of a group K- pop. More specifically, the news came through the official Black Clover Twitter account and the opportunity was used to also release a video – available at the bottom of the news – of the TXT group (Tomorrow x Togheter), which is working on new song.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the creator of Black Clover has recently been talked about for a message he has written to all his fans.