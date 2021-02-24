Black Clover: the spectacular new shape of Noelle’s Valkyrie armor

In view of the battle against the Dark Triad, Asta and the other protagonists of Black Clover have spent the past six months trying to improve their skills by training relentlessly. Now that the violent confrontation has begun, we can finally admire the results achieved by the Magical Knights of the Kingdom of Clover.

L’anime di Black Clover nears its conclusion, but the action shows no signs of slowing. In fact, the fight between the wizards of Clover and the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Swords becomes more and more exciting with each new episode released.

While Zenon and Dante aim for particular objectives in order to complete a mysterious ritual, Vanica Zogratis has set her sights on Lolopechka, the princess of the Kingdom of Hearts. In his defense, however, stand Noelle Silva of the Black Bull and Mimosa Vermilion of the Golden Dawn.

Entitled “Crusade of Water”, in episode 165 of Black Clover, currently available on Crunchyroll for premium subscribers only, we see all the resolve of Noelle and Mimosa. Apparently, during the six months they spent training the two girls learned how to combine their powers to bring down the specific threat dictated by Vanica.

Vanica Zogratis is a formidable opponent and in addition to two powerful magical abilities she even possesses the power of the devil Megicula. Lolopechka, however, came up with a brilliant plan with which she managed to slow down her magical abilities trapping her in a vortex of water. Taking advantage of this situation, Noelle has revealed what she learned previously, which is a faster form of her armor, the Dress of the Valkyries Version Mermaid.

By concentrating her magical armor in different areas of the body, the sorceress of the Black Bull has transformed into a real mermaid, thus managing to inflict various attacks on the enemy. However, this proves insufficient to defeat or even harm Vanica Zogratis. The evil abilities of the Dark Triad woman go far beyond what was expected from Lolopechka and the others. Here is a preview of episode 166 of Black Clover.