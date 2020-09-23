Black Clover: the new chapter reveals a new magic, let’s find out the details

In these last few chapters of Black Clover we have witnessed the defeat of Asta and the other Magic Knights at the hands of the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Swords which has practically annihilated them. The attack on the Kingdom of Swords is very close and in this new chapter it is revealed that the Black Bulls could get stronger quickly with the help of the Elves.

Chapter 265 begins after a twist where it is revealed to us that the members of the Magic Eye of the White Night, Patry, Raia, Vetto and Fana have saved Noelle after the explosion of the demonic power of Vanica. It turns out that Nero, Mimosa, Charmy, Luck and Leopold also managed to save.

Patry compliments Noelle and the others on how strong they have become, but Noelle is convinced that the group is still too weak. For this reason Patry decides to help them, and the only way to help them to become strong in such a time is to use the Esoteric Art of Elven Magic.

Unfortunately, the chapter closes before we know exactly what this spell is, but now Noelle and the others have a chance to make it.

What do you think the Elves will teach Noelle and the others? Will they be able to win the war?