Black Clover: the manga invades baseball thanks to the player Jazz Chisholm

The anime of Black Clover has just come to an end, on the contrary the manga continues the narration of the adventures of Asta and the Black Bull showing numerous battles and keeping the attention of fans like Jazz Chisholm high.

Recently own the player of the Miami Marlins showed his love for the series by wearing shoes special. In the Tweet reported at the end of this news we can see some photos of the boy and looking closely you can see the familiar colors that cover his shoes. They are indeed dedicated to the manga of Yuki Tabata, and in particular to the Magical Knights of the companies of the Golden Dawn and the Black Bull.

On the left shoe they are present Yuno, while using the power of the spirit Bell, and Captain Vangeance while on the right you can see Captain Yami and To stay, the protagonist who was unleashed in the last chapter of Black Clover. In the back there are also the four-leaf clover, characteristic of the grimoires of the two members of the Golden Dawn, and the cinquefoil of the book of the boy lacking the ability to use magic. The player also wanted to explain the meaning of the shoes that he says represent talent and commitment.

Even Jazz Chisholm is therefore confirmed as a lover of anime and manga as in the case of other athletes such as the tennis player Naomi Osaka, who had recently shown herself as Sakura from Naruto.

What do you think of the player’s passion for Black Clover? Let us know below with a comment.