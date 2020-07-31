Black Clover: the first child called Asta arrives from a couple of fans of the anime

Share it:

There are several ways to measure the popularity of an anime or manga. Undoubtedly much depends on the share and sales of the main products, then on the production of a certain merchandising up to the amount of fan art and cosplay made. But for Black Clover a new passage arrives.

Roxy and Victor are an anime-loving couple who recently gave birth to an eldest son. Like any parent couple, he has to decide which name to give to the child but it seems to them to have been quite simple since they decided to call it Asta, like the protagonist of Black Clover. The duo was interviewed by Crunchyroll and gave this motivation.

"The name started to hit the spot when Asta was still on her lap and was restless. She acted as if she were in a dryer. She turned around for an hour and a half, resting and then moving again now later. Even the midwife, the nurse and the doctors thought he was really active from the early stages until birth. They told us he was going to be a strong and healthy baby. So Asta made sense. "

The couple had also screened Natsu, Sora, Roxas and Yuki as names, but then they focused on Black Clover. The next child will likely be called Yuno, like Asta's rival, since this name is unisex. Meanwhile, Black Clover is among the most followed anime of Crunchyroll, on which it has recently recovered after the stop for the Coronavirus.