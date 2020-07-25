Black Clover: The director of the series wrote a short message in English for the fans

Share it:

After the latest events in the episodes of Black Clover, fans of the anime born from an idea of Yuki Tabata eagerly await the broadcast of unpublished episodes. In the meantime, the director of the series wanted to share a message on Twitter.

The work returned to the air after the suspension caused by the Coronavirus emergency, making all fans eager to find out how the story of Asta and his friends continues. Also Tatsuya Yoshihara wrote to fans, sharing this message on his Twitter profile: "All the employees worked hard on this episode! We can't wait to watch episode 136". As you could imagine, the tweet went viral right away, with over a thousand likes and numerous response comments. We still don't know the official synopsis of the episode entitled"A Black Deep-Sea Story"that we can speculate will be focused on Noelle, especially after his transformation into a siren. Thus we will discover a part of history that was not present in the pages of the original work.

Recall that the series is available in Italian catalog of Crunchyroll, unpublished episodes will be available in simulcast version every Tuesday at 12:25. In the meantime, the publication of Yuki Tabata's manga continues, which came to Japan in chapter 258 of Black Clover.