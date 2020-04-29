Black Clover: the director of the anime shows us a splendid sketch with Nero and Asta

Share it:

As you probably know, recently it was officially announced that the animated epic of Black Clover, a series based on the lucky manga that materialized thanks to the work of Yūki Tabata, has been paused following the various difficulties that have arisen with the arrival of the quarantine.

The blow was undoubtedly hard for the fans, who with more and more interest and curiosity were going to discover the events of our heroes, all within a story full of pathos that knew how to keep the audience with bated breath episode after episode . Here is therefore explained the general mood of the fans who, although understanding for the situation, have not failed to show on social media a certain displeasure for the situation that has arisen.

Just to try to raise the morale of the public, the director of the series, Tatsuya Yoshihara, wanted to share on Twitter a nice sketch – which you can see at the bottom of the news – in which it is possible to observe Asta and Nero intent on weaving an ever closer relationship, with our Nero finding himself carrying on his shoulders an auction pointing towards his goal, a job that has been able to distract the fan base in this difficult moment gaining numerous praise from fans, who in this period certainly needed a mouthful fresh air.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just in the last few days it had been made known that the Black Clover franchise was achieving stellar results, a sign of how vast the audience is behind the work.