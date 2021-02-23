Black Clover: the courage of Captain Yami in the preview of episode 166

Back to adapt the events of the manga, theanime di Black Clover is taking viewers through the first phase of the arduous battle between the Magical Knights of the Kingdom of Clover and the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Swords. Let’s find out the preview of the next episode!

The battle between the two factions is divided into several fronts: if on the one hand we have seen the resolve of Noelle and Mimosa, who in episode 165 of Black Clover tried to defend the princess of the Kingdom of Hearts from the assault of Vanica Zogratis, on the other the Black Bull is about to succumb under the blows of Dante.

However, when the situation now seemed desperate, Captain Yami suddenly appeared for save his men. As you can see from the preview published on Twitter by the user BC Spoiler, episode 166 will see the captain of the Black Bull facing without fear the most powerful component of the Dark Triad.

“No matter how strong the enemy is, one must never give up. Overcome your own limits, this is the Black Bull “, reads the preview of the episode entitled “Captain Yami Sukehiro”. However, although it takes fatal blows, Dante appears to be immortal. How will the fight end? A survey of the best Black Clover scenes has been launched ahead of the anime’s end.