Black Clover: the charm of boundless magic

The industry of manga and of the souls is in constant turmoil. With an impressive speed new stories, new productions appear on the media scene, ready to split the market in two. The road to success, however, is paved with difficulties, with difficult objectives to achieve, and with the same rapidity with which some stars are born, they are destined to die out, slowly but surely, crushed without appeal by an unavoidable enemy: the appreciation of the public.

The urge to Announcements, of transformation and of renewal, however, is always latent and, when someone tries to pull it out, it is very easy that he can bring a large number of admirers to his side, eager to take part in something new. It's a little bit what happened to Yuki Tabata, very young mangaka who with his Black Clover has reached a level of notoriety and appreciation far from any prediction, even the most rosy. With over 230 chapters published and 23 volumes (21 in Italy) distributed, the work continues its climb towards success, thanks also to an animated conversion by over 100 episodes (currently underway) capable of giving the right prestige to an increasingly appreciated product. At the basis of the success of Black Clover there is in large part magic, a concept that has indeed been explored in the past and in other productions, but which here, thanks also to a thematic and visual variety, manages to be a real point of break with the past. In short, the world of Black Clover emits magical energy from every pore, in different shapes and sizes, and we want to explore them together with you.

The types of magic

In the realm of Clover, colorful world with a strong medieval fantasy inspiration, magic and everything connected to it represent practically everything. From their own abilities and from the same energy that they have, since birth, a society is created divided into real social classes (here the news on the ranks of Black Clover), in which the supreme power is largely held by noble noble families, whose exponents represent in most cases the elite of the Magic Knights, an order that defends the population from the forces of evil by using magic itself and all that is connected to it, leaving only the least "kissed" by luck to marginal or, in any case, makeshift roles.

The same order of the Knights is in fact divided into several houses, basically separated from each other both by the nature of the magician and by the magical potential contained in him, in a sort of "divine" selection in which young candidates are called to arms by special grimoires, the real distinctive symbol of every good magician who respects himself. The result of this selection often sees the magicians grouped in one of the various families, led by the fearsome and respected, and loved by the people, Golden sunrise, whose leader William Vangeance it is universally recognized as one of the most fearsome and potentially invincible magicians in the whole kingdom.

On the other hand, in the house of Black bull, the tail light of this organization, wind up the majority of wizards with less potential. These divisions, however, occur not only based on the level of power, but also on the type of spells that each magician has. The art of manipulating mana, that is, the inner energy that each individual possesses, always takes on different connotations.

The best example is undoubtedly represented by Magic of Creation, the prerogative of the most wealthy characters or particularly prone to this complex use of mana. In fact, it consists in the creation, a sort of invocation of living beings or entities, but also of "simple" objects, to be used in battle in the most appropriate way, according to the opponent.

This clearly requires a high cost in terms of energy expenditure and, for this reason, not everyone is able to master it. In addition to the splendid magic of creation, that of Composition, that is, the ability to merge several different spells to create a powerful, devastating one, from which to defend oneself, appears clearly more difficult. The creative originality of Tabata-sensei then extends to other particular types of magic that the (many) magicians protagonists of the story can draw on, among which the Trap Magic and that of Reinforcement.

If the second is "simply" the possibility, also called Mana Skin, to use one's inner energy to modify and shape one's body and one's strength, the former is clearly more subtle and fascinating. It consists in the use of real magic traps, often environmental, whose use can unbalance the course of a battle in a preponderant way.

Definitely less inspired are the spells of Healing and of Curse, but not for this reason marginal or less important, as well as that of the Spirits which, as the word itself says, allows the user to allow himself to be joined in battle by an elemental type spirit that gives the magician even greater power.

It is clearly a type of use well circumscribed to a select few, among which the co-potragonist stands out Yuno, one of the most powerful magicians of all the imagination created by Tabata and owner of the quatrefoil, the most effective library in circulation. Definitely more original is the magic of Seal. It is in fact strongly linked to the affinity and aptitude of its user and, even if it "simply" consists in the immobilization of the opponent, it can take different forms according to the user.

The climax of the great work done on the characterization of the various aspects of magic is touched with the protagonist of the story, the nice and kind Auction. In fact, he was born without any bit of magical energy, thus ending up becoming one of the few exponents of the "blasphemous" Anti-Magic, considered by most as an omen of misfortune, something demonic. It consists in canceling every type of power of others, which, in truth, will prove to be quite useful during the continuation of the story, while remaining a heavy burden for the protagonist.

The aesthetic aspect: the elements

As in any good self-respecting battle shonen, and here in an even more relevant way, visual spectacle represents one of the most successful points of the entire production. To this end, the author has been able to skilfully combine business with pleasure, drawing fully on different inspirations in the creation of a vast and colorful imagery, both on a thematic and structural level and on an aesthetic level. And that's how it is in the world of Black Clover magic involves every aspect of everyday life, in a boundless stylistic solution but overall well contextualized and consistent with what has been narrated in history.

The Magic Knights of Clover's kingdom can in fact count on an inordinate number of "original" elements to which their mana binds, converting it into what are the spells in itself, some of them simply incredible, in all senses. Among the most characteristic we find the Magic of Painting, the prerogative of one of the commanders of the various armies, more precisely of Rill Boismortier, the youngest of the nine at the head of the Blue deer. The splendid creations of the young commander are joined by other ideologies valid in the same way, such as the Cutting Magic is of the thorns, characteristics of commanders Jack the Ripper is Charlotte Roselay, respectively head of Green Religious Mantis and of Blue Rose.

The splendid use of flowers as a "weapon" is also a characteristic of Mimosa Vermilion, whose healing ability is based precisely on plants. Particular is also the power of Charmy Papittoson, one of the members of the Toro Nero, the same army to which the protagonist Asta belongs.

"The little one" manipulates the Magic of Cotton, thanks to which it can recreate practically everything, making it a splendid means of attack and defense. Also very fascinating is the Mirror magic used by Gauche Adlai, another prominent member of the Toro Nero company, thanks to which he can create copies of himself or others, but not only. Spectacular and damn useful is the Vortex magic of the commander Kaizer Granvorka, leader of thePurple killer whale, with which man can create gigantic barriers thanks to his gigantic vortices. To conclude this long list of the most striking examples of the work done by the master Tabata we could not fail to mention the very powerful and particular Dorothy Unsworth, leader of the Coral peacock. Use a very special magic, linked to Sleep thanks to which he sends his enemies into a parallel dimension generated precisely by his control over the dream reality.