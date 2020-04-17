Black Clover: the anime will be paused shortly for Coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The pandemic has long been putting the wheels on Japanese animation. Several souls initially scheduled for April have been postponed for Coronavirus, the longer-lived ones will instead stop shortly. This is the case of ONE PIECE which for the moment will stop for at least two weeks, and now it will adds the anime of Black Clover.

The anime that has been airing continuously since October 2017 is currently in episode 130, aired in Japan and on Crunchyroll last Tuesday April 14. Black Clover however will suffer a stop with episode 132. This is confirmed by the well-known insider Spytrue. The coronavirus continues to affect the Japanese industry which with these obligations no longer has the possibility of recording the voices of the voice actors in reasonable times and ways.

Black Clover therefore lacks episode 131, scheduled for April 21, and 132, scheduled for April 28, before going on an indefinite hiatus. It will probably not be the last anime to give this news. Meanwhile, Black Clover is confirmed as one of the most viewed souls of Crunchyroll and had recently started an original narrative arc to fill the six months of timeskip that are not narrated in the manga, so as to make time for Yuki Tabata to expand the original story.