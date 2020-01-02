Entertainment

Black Clover, that character finally has a voice in the anime. Here is voice actor and acronyms

January 2, 2020
By now a constant in Japanese television broadcasts and those of the rest of the world, Black Clover continues to establish itself as one of the most followed anime. Not surprisingly, Crunchyroll has unveiled the total views of the past ten years, confirming that the anime based on the work of Yuki Tabata is the first in the European ranking.

Meanwhile, the episodes of recent months are making converge the protagonists of Black Clover towards the final battle of the enormous narrative arc, which initially saw the elves as a threat to Asta and his companions. As the story goes on, the production reveals the voice actors who have recently joined the cast.

After the demon of Black Clover, it's the turn of Secre Swallotail, character with an unknown name but that fans actually know well. The voice actress of the girl will be Ayane Sakura, former voice of Ochaco Uraraka of My Hero Academia and Yotsuba Nakano of The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Not just voices for dubbing, but also new songs: in Black Clover will make its debut both an unpublished opening and a closing theme. "Black Catcher" is Vickeblanka's song that will be the opening, while "New Page" is the title of Intersection, the new ending.

The last phase of the Black Clover saga is taking shape, and episode 115 "The Mastermind" is starting to bring out the truths behind the war that is holding the bench between the elves and humans of the Clover kingdom.

