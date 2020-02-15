Black Clover takes us to the past with two episodes dedicated to Nero

Share it:

Many of the fans of Black Clover have expressed some insecurity about the future of the anime, given the pace with which the narrated events are getting closer and closer to what is read in the manga, and in the last published episodes the foundations have been laid for the current narrative arc treated in the paper counterpart.

The arch in question concerns the threat of the Kingdom of Swords, hostile to the Kingdom of Clover, and while readers still have to understand what is hidden behind the actions coming from this mysterious and dangerous land, fans of the anime will soon be able to find out.

As announced by the user @kiwbvi on Twitter, in the post you find at the bottom, episodes 123 and 124 have the title "Nero's memories", divided into two parts, and already from this detail it seems that the animated transposition will detach from what was originally written and drawn in the manga by Yūki Tabata. They will then be presented events never seen before and details that might surprise viewers.

After witnessing, with no small surprise, the transformation of Nero into Secre Swallowtail, in fact many aspects are missing about his past, especially considering the 500-year time span in which he traveled to the Kingdom of Clover in the form of a bird, even if we know his "career" as assistant to the first Magic Emperor. We also recall that in episode 121 the possible death of the protagonist Asta was announced, who will therefore have to pay more and more attention and be able to face any enemy.