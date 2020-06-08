Black Clover: stop for the manga, the publication date of chapter 254 has been revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Black Clover is one of the most popular manga of the Weekly Shonen Jump stables and has been running for several years. However in recent times Yuki Tabata, the mangaka, is experiencing some health problems and this has affected the actual production of the manga chapters. In fact, weekly appointments are often 13 or 15 pages long.

This problem appears to have materialized this week as Black Clover has taken a break. After chapter 253 which was published on MangaPlus Sunday 7 June it was confirmed that Yuki Tabata will not publish a story on Weekly Shonen Jump next week. For Black Clover therefore comes a momentary stop.

However, fans of the manga can rest assured that the Black Clover chapter 254 will return regularly in two weeks, on Weekly Shonen Jump number 29. The chapters of this issue will be published on MangaPlus on Sunday 21 June 2020 at 18:00 and we will then be able to review the battle of Noelle and all the new situations that are involving the protagonists of Black Clover.

Black Clover is a Yuki Tabata manga, published on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2015. At the moment there is also an anime, however, in stop for Coronavirus but which is very appreciated by fans.