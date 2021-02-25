Black Clover shows Noelle’s new form in latest episode

Black Clover could come to an end in just a few weeks, but the series shows no signs of slowing down as the battles against the Dark Triad of the Spade Kingdom continue with each new episode of anime.

While Zenon and Dante were aiming for particular targets in the Clover Kingdom To satisfy her need for a certain ritual, Vanica had set her sights on Lolopechka in the Heart Realm. And this came true with the most recent episode of the series.

The Episode 165 Black Clover resumes the fight in the Kingdom of the Heart as Lolopechka works together with Noelle, Mimosa and Nero to fight Vanica. Warning! The Truth News will share important spoilers for you.

Vanica en el anime Black Clover

It turns out that much of her focus during the six months of training was combining all of her power to specifically defeat this threat, and it is revealed that this training helped Noelle achieve a sleek and much faster version of her. Valkyrie Armor known as Mermaid Form (Mermaid form).

Look at a new form of Noelle in the anime

The episode begins Vanica’s attack on Lolopechka and the others, and it is soon revealed that she has magical skills at his disposal thanks to his own magic and a powerful secondary magic thanks to his devil, Megicula.

Lolopechka devised a plan to slow Vanica’s blood magic and trapped her inside a whirlpool of water. As part of a team effort, Noelle used this mermaid form to move quickly through the whirlpool.

By removing some of her armor and focusing it on different areas, Noelle became much faster and the water aided her piercing attacks. Unfortunately, this update is not enough to defeat or even harm Vanica, as it is quickly confirmed that her devilish abilities go far beyond what Lolopechka and the others had anticipated.

The episode ends this battle in great suspense when Nero tried to seal it, so it looks like we’ll see what’s to come in the next episode. What did you think of this mermaid form for Noelle? We remind you that you can watch the Black Clover anime on Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world.