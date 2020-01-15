Black Clover shows fans the true identity of Nero

Share it:

Nero is a bird that accompanied Asta from the early stages of the manga, when the boy had to take the exam to become a knight. Since then, every fan has always wondered who the strange sparrow really was. The readers of the manga discovered it with chapters 202 and 203 of Black Clover, now it's the turn of those who follow the anime.

In the battle of the arch of the reincarnation of Black Clover for a few moments we are transported away from the struggle to the center of the capital. The last episode, with the final moments, gives the expected answers to the spectators of Black Clover.

Episode 117 features Secre Swallowtail, the girl who is the true form of Nero. She has been part of a plan that has taken place for the past 500 years by the first Emperor of Magic. Finral was forced to carry Secre still in the form of a bird to the statue of the first Emperor and, using the Magic Stones, the member of the Black Bull breaks the magic on the statue and on the bird.

As you can see at the bottom, the girl looks thin and with a single black dress, pale and with black hair and reddish eyes. From the head there are still references to its sparrow shape, like two tufts of hair on the back of the head and two small horns on the sides. What will Secre's purpose be? and what effects will this return have on the outcome of the war that has been involving the anime of Black Clover?