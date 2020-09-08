Entertainment

Black Clover: revealed the first information on the next story arc of the anime

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The anime of Black Clover will soon move away from the storytelling events in Yuki Tabata’s manga, thanks to the debut of a new story arc. While Asta and the others are training for the final battle against the Demons of the Kingdom of Swords, the latest issue of Shonen Jump magazine has revealed some details about the upcoming adventures.

As previously announced, the events that will be told will be included in the six month time skip seen in the manga used by Tabata to justify the growth of the characters and their powers.

According to what is reported in the magazine published by Shueisha, the next story arc will debut starting from episode 142, titled “The Survivors”, and will feature the introduction of new characters, who have dealt with the Demons in the past, and who now want to destroy them. It is about Dazuu Tayek e Bow Nokde, but unfortunately no further details have been revealed about it.

READ:  The interview with Blitz Bazawule, director and visual artist of Black is King

Although the series has followed for most of the episodes aired the events of the manga, the inclusion of totally original episodes, but still supervised by Tabata, and even if the duration of this new story arc has not been specified, it is plausible to think that it will develop in a few episodes.

We remind you that the new opening of the K-Pop TXT group has also been published, and we leave you to our special on the magic of Black Clover.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.