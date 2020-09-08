Black Clover: revealed the first information on the next story arc of the anime

Share it:

The anime of Black Clover will soon move away from the storytelling events in Yuki Tabata’s manga, thanks to the debut of a new story arc. While Asta and the others are training for the final battle against the Demons of the Kingdom of Swords, the latest issue of Shonen Jump magazine has revealed some details about the upcoming adventures.

As previously announced, the events that will be told will be included in the six month time skip seen in the manga used by Tabata to justify the growth of the characters and their powers.

According to what is reported in the magazine published by Shueisha, the next story arc will debut starting from episode 142, titled “The Survivors”, and will feature the introduction of new characters, who have dealt with the Demons in the past, and who now want to destroy them. It is about Dazuu Tayek e Bow Nokde, but unfortunately no further details have been revealed about it.

Although the series has followed for most of the episodes aired the events of the manga, the inclusion of totally original episodes, but still supervised by Tabata, and even if the duration of this new story arc has not been specified, it is plausible to think that it will develop in a few episodes.

We remind you that the new opening of the K-Pop TXT group has also been published, and we leave you to our special on the magic of Black Clover.