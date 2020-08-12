Black Clover Quartet Knights: analysis of the first volume of the manga

Share it:

It has already been a few years since Bandai Namco Entertainment brought us a cooperative action game based on Black Clover, which, however, was affected by a fairly insipid combat system, an excessive poverty of content and a very deficient technical sector. Yet, as pointed out in our review of Black Clover: Quartet Knights, the title developed by the Ilinx team still had a significant value, namely trying to tell a pleasant original story and well "wedged" within the sensational imagery of Yuuki Tabata.

To the delight of fans unwilling to recover the aforementioned video game, Planet Manga has recently published in Italy the first two volumes of the comic book adaptation of Black Clover: Quartet Knights, allowing all the curious to discover (or at least deepen) an interesting unpublished piece of the chaotic adventures of Asta and the other wretches belonging to the Compagnia del Toro Nero. Intrigued by the presence of scenes and situations quite different from those of the game, we have carefully examined the first volume of the spin-off and below we offer you our preliminary impressions on the work.

A thirst for revenge that transcends time

The story of Black Clover: Quartet Knights it opens with a very short flashback to introduce an original character belonging to the noble house of the Freese. Known as Freese the Seer, due to his presumed ability to predict the future – a skill that has allowed the family of low-ranking nobles to rise in rank within a single generation – he barely appears in a couple of plates, which nevertheless seem to want to anticipate a fundamental role within the narrative plot. Gravely wounded and unable to accept that a person loyal to the nation could have received such treatment, he swears revenge on the hooded individuals guilty of setting fire to his opulent abode and deeply offending him in pride.

The scene then moves a few years, to show us the carrying out of an important mission assigned to the Black Bulls directly by Julius Novachrono, namely the current Magical Emperor of the Clover Kingdom. The protagonist Asta, Noelle Silva, Finral and the commander Yami have in fact been commissioned to explore a very old and now ruined dungeon, whose magic traps are still active. When the activation of one of these causes the appearance of numerous stone golems, the commander Yami Sukehiro delegates the elimination of the creatures to his subordinates and separates himself from the group in order to continue with the inspection. In a fatal moment of distraction, due to a painful memory belonging to the distant past, Yami himself ends up recklessly activating a trap and suddenly disappears, leaving his place. a much younger version of himself.

As expected, what has happened amazes and confuses the young Magical Knights not a little, also because the adolescent Yami, after waking up, does not remember the faces of his companions, nor the events of the last fourteen years. However, his identity is immediately confirmed not only by the boy's clothing and unmistakable appearance, but above all by the rough manners and the peculiar habit of launching death threats at the slightest provocation. Unable to continue the mission, Asta and his companions are therefore forced to return to the base and bring with them the stubborn Yami, who, not understanding the situation and claiming to have to quickly save a precious friend of his, confronts them in a short fight. . Assisted by the Black Bulls, who in the meantime are ordered to participate in a joint mission with the Company of the Golden Dawn, the young Yami then sets out on the trail of his dear friend Karna Freese, who in the present would seem to be somehow involved in the numerous cases of the disappearance of Magic Knights recently registered in the capital of the Kingdom of Clover.

Apparently placed some time after the conclusion of the facts narrated during the narrative arc set within the so-called "Forest of the Witches", the plot of Black Clover: Quartet Knights therefore revolves around thethe Freese family's insatiable desire for revenge and to the mysterious figure of Karna, who despite her threatening appearance could hide a much more distressing meaning and motivations.

A faithful mix of action and comedy

Although it is still too early to judge the quality of the plot, which in any case seemed convincing and above all capable of triggering the reader's genuine curiosity also thanks to burning revelations about the past of Commander Yami – and which inevitably enrich its characterization – , the first volume of Black Clover: Quartet Knights he still had fun with us funny comic curtains and some fireworks, which, exactly as in the original work by Yuuki Tabata, alternate on a regular basis. The spin-off has in fact inherited from its parent the exquisite tendency to drag its protagonists into situations bordering on the absurd and to solve them in equally unconventional ways. It's just a pity that the comic, unlike the cooperative video game packaged by the Ilinx guys, is not completely understandable even without previous knowledge about the original work: if the title already available on PlayStation 4 and PC used to provide the players with the basics about the world and the laws of Black Clover, in order to fill any narrative gaps of the curious, the comic is clearly addressed to the fans of Asta and companions, that is the only ones able to grasp the continuous references to the turbulent events that occurred in the main work .

The manga of Black Clover: Quartet Knights however, it has other noteworthy attributes, starting with the character design of Yumiya Tashiro, which all in all very reminiscent of Yuuki Tabata's: despite the use of a square line, in slight contrast with the soft drawing style that distinguishes the work of the sensei Tabata, the characters are extremely similar. Of course, the tables are characterized by a lower level of detail, so much so that some elements – such as the friezes present on the necklace of the pretty Noelle Silva – have completely disappeared, but overall it is impossible to remain dissatisfied with the goodness and dynamism of the fighting scenes illustrated by Tashiro.