Black Clover: published the new opening by the K-pop TXT group

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Among the many productions that over these long years have managed to impose themselves on the industry is also included Black Clover, series realized thanks to the work of Yūki tabata which has been able to earn the appreciation of countless readers, even though the animated adaptation has repeatedly caused discussion for its quality.

Despite the various criticisms leveled at the work for an animation and drawing work that is not always at the top and for a story that has come out of the tracks traced by the manga, the anime series continues to be talked about a lot and just recently some interesting news that will surely make many users happy. In particular, after the various announcements made over the last few weeks, it was finally unveiled the new opening for Black Clover, as can be viewed at the bottom of the news.

The opening debuted alongside the 141st episode of the animated series, with the video placing particular emphasis on hard training that Asta and Yuno had to face to be able to accomplish your goals. As stated, the opening – the twelfth release so far – is called “Everlasting Shine” and was made with the collaboration of the famous K-pop group Tomorrow x Together.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently the arrival of a new narrative arc for the Black Clover anime has been confirmed, a news that however has dissatisfied many fans since, according to what has been revealed, this additional saga will be focused about filler episodes.

