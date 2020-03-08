Black Clover on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump for the fifth anniversary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's difficult for a Weekly Shonen Jump manga to last long. It is in fact no secret that Shueisha's flagship magazine is one of the most ruthless when it comes to canceling a work. Every year dozens of manga debut of which very few manage to make their way. Black Clover is one of them and in issue 15 celebrates five years.

Yuki Tabata, after suffering a cancellation in 2013 with Hungry Joker, recovered and published the shonen in 2015 Black Clover which immediately achieved a moderate success. Five years later, Weekly Shonen Jump has decided to dedicate the number 15 of its magazine to the Tabata manga, giving it the cover and the opening color pages.

On the cover you can see at the bottom, Asta shows off her sword with anti-magical abilities as well as the many muscles obtained during the timeskip period. Inside the magazine to celebrate the five years there is also another illustration that portrays the protagonist of Black Clover with two of the most famous characters of the work, Noelle and Yuno drawn with the style of the anime.

The work has recently started a new narrative arc and the same applies to the anime that seems to have set aside the risk of launching into the world of fillers.